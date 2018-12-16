IGNOU Launches PG Diploma In Environmental And Occupational Health

The IGNOU programme aims at various concepts related to environment at the work place

IGNOU's School of Inter disciplinary and Trans-disciplinary Studies has launched a Post Graduate Diploma in Environmental and Occupational Health programme. This PG Diploma will be focusing on assessing the public health risks associated with biological, chemical, physical, bio-mechanical and psycho-social hazards in natural and built environments.

The successful learners, according to Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will be able to work with health practitioners, researchers and policy makers to develop, evaluate and monitor health policies, programmes and practices related to healthy environments.

The programme aims at various concepts related to general environment, environment at the work place, related hazards and evaluation of health risk assessment by providing solutions to various aspects of environmental health occupational hazard management, epidemiology, health policy and management, and environmental health promotion.

As per the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Environmental and Occupational health centers are mandatory at hazardous process units and full time environmental and occupational health specialists are required when the number of employees in the concerned unit exceeds 200.

As per the secondary data available there is an urgent need for competent professionals in this field.

Environmental health specialists focus on the effect of environmental pollution on the health of human beings.

Course details

Students with 10+2 in Science background and graduation from any discipline will be able to apply for this course.

The medium of instruction for this course will be English.

The duration of the course will be minimum 1 year and a maximum of 3 years.

The students will have to pay a fee of Rs. 6,600 for registering this course.

Job prospects

After successful completion of this diploma program, students find employment opportunities in various industries as risk assessors, occupational health specialists and food safety experts and also in private sectors as environmental consultants, occupational health professional, national public health agencies, and environmental agencies.

Further, opportunities are also there in environmental health-related agency of the government, such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), local health agencies, environmental consulting firms, private industry, non-governmental organizations, hospitals, health care organization, labour organizations, universities and college. Etc.

