IGNOU Question Paper Leak: Police Register FIR, Quiz Students

Days after question paper of BCS-031 test of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) leaked through WhatsApp, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR in this connection and interrogated around 20 students, an officer said on Monday. On the complaint of IGNOU Registrar S.G. Swami, the police on Saturday registered the FIR on charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy over the leakage of C++ question paper, in Dabri Police Station of Dwarka district in the national capital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anto Alphonse told IANS: "We are investigating the case of IGNOU question paper leak and trying to locate the starting point from where it originated on WhatsApp."

According to an FIR copy accessed by IANS, the question paper leak was detected first time by the Registrar of IGNOU on December 5 after it reached him on his Whatsapp number in transmitted format.

Subsequently, as he was confirmed that the question paper was leaked from the Dwarka examination centre under Dabri Police Station, the Registrar alerted observers of various examination centres in Delhi.

"Since the matter was highly sensitive, we informed the Chairman about the leak. During inquiry, we found the same question paper on mobile phones of several candidates," said Vijay Pal, the observer of Dwarka centre.

The investigation revealed that the question paper was transmitted first from one group of students belongs to a coaching centre in Dwarka.

According to the officer, although IGNOU has mentioned a phone number in the FIR, it is yet to be established whether it was the origin point of the paper.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.