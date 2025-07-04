63 Dead, Dozens Missing, Rs 400 Crore Damages: Monsoon Havoc In Himachal

At least 63 people have died and dozens more are missing as Himachal Pradesh battles cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides, after days of continous and heavy monsoon rainfall.

A heavy rain alert is in place for all districts in the state till Monday, July 7.

Property worth Rs 400 crore has been damaged, the government said, noting relief and search-and-rescue operations were underway, particularly in Mandi district, the worst-affected.

"We have recorded over Rs 400 crore in losses so far... as entered in our system. But the actual damage is likely much higher," DC Rana, Special Secretary of the State Disaster Management Authority and the Revenue Department, said, "Our focus now is on search, rescue, and restoration."

"Detailed damage assessment will take time," he said.

The monsoon entered Himachal Pradesh June 20 and, as it does every year, wreaked havoc across the state. The latest information indicates Mandi district alone has reported 17 deaths, while 13 people have been confirmed killed in Kangra, six in Chamba, and five in Shimla.

The most-affected areas in Mandi are Thunag and Bagsayed, both of which are within the Assembly constituency held by former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur. Mandi's Karsog and Dharampur areas have also reported heavy destruction.

Now at least 40 people have been reported missing from Mandi alone.

Deaths have also been reported from Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul Spiti, Sirmauar, Solan, and Una districts. Over 100 people have been injured across the state.

In addition, hundreds of houses have been destroyed and 14 bridges have been washed away.

Also, nearly 300 livestock, including 164 cattle, have been killed.

Across the state, over 500 roads have been closed and over 500 electricity distribution transformers, or DTRs, are non-functional, leaving tens of thousands of people, literally, in the dark. The resutling scarcity of water and food has been flagged as a looming humantiarian disaster.

Terrifying visuals have emerged online, showing rivers turning into muddy brown oceans sweeping through the countryside, breaking down and carrying away entire houses.

Other videos show towns and villages almost entirey destroyed, with inhabitants picking their way throug debris-strewn hillsides. A landslide was reported in Shimla's Dhalli suburb.

A video of the Dhalli landslide was shared Doordarshan News' Himachal Pradesh channel on X.

Another video, from Sirmaur district, was even more terrifying.

It showed a torrent of boulders and mud crashing down the side of a hill and across a narrow dirt road; the person filming the video can be heard shouting at those near the landslide to run for their lives.

With input from agencies

