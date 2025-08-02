Bulldozer Falls 300 Metres Into Gorge In Rain-Battered Shimla, Driver Dead

A bulldozer met with an accident while it was opening a road in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, sending it tumbling down the mountain-side.

In a video of the accident captured by onlookers, the JCB was seen falling along the steep mountainside off the National Highway 5 in Jabli, where it was opening a blocked road. The machine fell 300 metres into the gorge after rocks fell from the hill.

Moments later, a man was seen rappelling down the landslide-hit mountain into the debris towards the driver, who was hospitalised but died from critical injuries.

The incident comes as rains have unleashed fury in the hilly states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Floods, landslides and blockages along highways and key roads have been reported from various districts.

According to the Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), out of the total 179 deaths, 101 deaths were directly caused by rain-related disasters such as landslides, flash floods, and lightning strikes, while 78 people were killed in road accidents exacerbated by treacherous weather and damaged roads.

Himachal Pradesh has suffered widespread damage to life and public utilities due to severe monsoon activity between June 20 and August 2, the SDMA said in its latest situation report.

The SDMA confirmed severe disruption to public services, with 403 roads blocked, 411 power distribution transformers (DTRs) disrupted, and 196 water supply schemes out of service as of Friday evening.