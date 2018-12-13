IGNOU Releases December Term End Exam Dates For Postponed Exams

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the revised schedule for the term end exams which were either postponed or cancelled. The revised schedule is available on the official website. Exams for certain courses for the BCA and MCA programmes were cancelled or postponed by the University. As per the new schedule, the December Term End Examination (TEE) 2018 will conclude on December 31, 2018.

The revised schedule for each course code is given below:

BCS-031 - December 23, 2018, Forenoon

MCS-033 - December 23, 2018, Afternoon

MCS-012 - December 28, 2018, Forenoon

MCS-022 - December 21, 2018, Afternoon

MCS-013 - December 30, 2018, Forenoon

MCSE-003 - December 30, 2018, Afternoon

MCS-014 - December 31, 2018, Forenoon

The exam centre for all the rescheduled exams will remain the same as allotted earlier.

The University had earlier rescheduled exams for two courses in the B.Ed. programme as well. IGNOU had rescheduled the BES-121 exam which was to be held on December 8, 2018 to December 17, 2018 afternoon session. The exam for BES-123 which was scheduled on December 11, 2018 has been rescheduled to December 31, 2018 in the afternoon session.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has also released the hall tickets for the entrance examinations which will be conducted for admission to B.Ed. and management programmes respectively.

Click here for more Education News