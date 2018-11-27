IGNOU Term End Examination From December 1; 105 Centres Set For Jail Inmates

IGNOU term exam is going to commence from December 1 and will conclude on December 31

The term end examination for December, 2018 of Indira Gandhi National Open University or IGNOU is going to commence from December 1, 2018 and will conclude on December 31, 2018. The University has established 861 examination centres including 17 overseas centres and 105 centres in Jail for jail inmates. Hall ticket or examination intimation slips have been issued to 5,94,596 eligible students who had applied for appearing in the Term End Examination. The IGNOU hall ticketis available on IGNOU website. www.ignou.ac.in.

The students may download the IGNOU Hall Ticket from the University website and appear in the examination.

IGNOU Hall Ticket December 2018: Know How To Download

The examination centres have been instructed to allow students to appear in examination, even if they do not possess the Hall Ticket (Examination Intimation Slips), but their names exist in the list of examinees for that centre, said a statement from IGNOU.

Students are advised to be in possession of the valid Identity Card issued by the University during the Examination.

The mobile phones are not permitted inside the examination hall.

Separate Hall tickets will be issued to the students of BCA & MCA for term end practicals, said the statement.

Students are advised to contact the respective Regional Centres in the last week of December, 2018 for their practical examinations.

For BLISc. (Library Science) all Theory examination centres are not activated for the conduct of Practical Examination. Students are advised to contact the examination centre Superintendent and Regional Centress for Practical Examination Centre.

Click here for more Education News

