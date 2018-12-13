IGNOU Releases Hall Tickets For B.Ed., MBA Entrance Exam

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the hall tickets for the upcoming entrance examinations conducted for admission to Bachelor of Education programme and MBA programme respectively. The hall tickets are available on the official website and can be downloaded using the information provided in the application form. Both the entrance examinations will be OMR-based, that is, both the exams will be conducted in offline mode and will be objective in nature.

IGNOU B.Ed. Entrance/OPENMAT Hall Ticket: How to download?

Step one: Go to official website for IGNOU: www.ignou.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the hall ticket link provided on the home page.

Step three: In the new window, click on the admit card link for OPENMAT or B.Ed. Hall ticket link.

Step four: Enter your Control number or Mobile number registered at the time of application and your date of birth.

Step five: Submit and download your admit card.

IGNOU B.Ed. Entrance Test

The B.Ed. Entrance exam question paper will be in two parts. The composite duration for the test will be two hours.

Part A will have 80 questions and Part B will have 20 questions. The distribution of questions in Part A will be as follows: 10 questions from General English Comprehension, 20 questions from Logical and Analytical Reasoning, and 25 questions each from Educational and General Awareness, and Teaching-Learning and the School. Part B will be subject competence and student will have to answer questions from any of the following subjects - Science, Mathematics, Social Studies, English, and Hindi. Each question will carry one mark.

IGNOU OPENMAT Entrance Test

OPENMAT is conducted for admission to six management courses offered by the university. Master of Business Administration (MBA), Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management (PGDHRM), Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM), Post Graduate Diploma in Operations Management (PGDOM), Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management (PGDMM), and Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Markets Practice (PGDFMP).

The entrance test will be of three hours duration. The test booklet will have four sections - General Awareness section will have 30 questions, English Language section will have 50 questions, Quantitative Aptitude section will have 50 questions, and Reasoning section will have 70 questions.

