IGNOU Announces Admission For Japanese Language Programme, Apply Before August 15

The last date of admission in IGNOU for the Japanese Language Programme is August 15, 2018.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced admission for Certificate in Japanese Language Programme for July 2018 session. This IGNOU programme aims at providing beginners with basics of Japanese Language. According to a statement from IGNOU, the programme has Self Learning Material (SLM) integrated with Audio-Visual components, which will further enhance learning capacity of students.

The Japanese certificate programme will be available in all regions through respective Regional Centres and anyone above 18 years of age with 10+2 will be eligible to take admission in this programme, said Mr. Shivaji Bhaskar, Coordinator of the Programme.

"With ever-growing relations between India and Japan, learning Japanese language will certainly give advantage to the learners in today's job market," said Prof. Anju Sahgal Gupta, Director SOFL, IGNOU.

The last date of admission in the programme is August 15, 2018.

Last week, IGNOU has also launched the Diploma in Event Management (DEVMT) in its School of Continuing Education (SOCE). The main objective of programme is to professionalize the field of Event Management. A statement from the open varsity said the diploma programme aims to equip learners with the necessary knowledge and skills in one of the most exciting and rapidly growing industry.

Click here for more Education News