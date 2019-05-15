Haryana Board 12th Result 2019 Declared; 74.48 Per Cent Pass: Live Updates

HBSE 12th Result 2019: Haryana Board 12th result has been released. The overall pass percentage is 74.48 per cent this year. The HBSE 12th result is now available on the board's official website and other private result websites. The BSEH 12th result declaration date was confirmed by a board official to NDTV. This year the board is releasing the result a bit earlier than last year. In 2018, Haryana 12th result was released on May 18 and 63.84 per cent students had passed. The HBSE 12th results are being hosted by India Results, a private result portal. Students can check their result using either their name as registered with the board or their exam roll number.
HBSE 12th Result 2019: Live Updates
Shiv Kumar from Palwal and Shivani from Faridabad have emerged as joint toppers by scoring 494 marks out of 500 marks. Mansi from Palwal is the second topper.
In 2018, 2,22,388 students had appeared in the Class 12 exam out of which 1,41,973 passed while 49,163 had compartment result.
HBSE will also release the 12th results for students from Vocational stream.
In 2018, the exam was conducted from March 7 to April 2 and the result was declared on May 18, 2018. 63.84% students had passed the exam.
Haryana Board 12th exam was conducted from March 7 to April 5. Once the result is declared candidates will be able to check their results at the official website bseh.org.
Haryana class 12 board result will be declared for all the three streams- Arts, Commerce and Science.
The approximate number of students who appeared in 12th board exam is more than 2 lakh.
