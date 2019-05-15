Haryana Board 12th Result 2019 Declared; 74.48 Per Cent Pass: Live Updates

HBSE 12th result 2019 has been released. 74.48 per cent students pass.

Education | | Updated: May 15, 2019 16:16 IST
HBSE 12th result 2019 will be released today

HBSE 12th Result 2019: Haryana Board 12th result has been released. The overall pass percentage is 74.48 per cent this year. The HBSE 12th result is now available on the board's official website and other private result websites. The BSEH 12th result declaration date was confirmed by a board official to NDTV. This year the board is releasing the result a bit earlier than last year. In 2018, Haryana 12th result was released on May 18 and 63.84 per cent students had passed. The HBSE 12th results are being hosted by India Results, a private result portal. Students can check their result using either their name as registered with the board or their exam roll number. 

HBSE 12th Result 2019: Live Updates


May 15, 2019
15:17 (IST)
HBSE 12th Result available online
HBSE 12th result is now available on the board's official website. Students can check their result using either their name as registered with the board or their examination roll number. 
May 15, 2019
14:57 (IST)
HBSE 12th Result 2019: Two Students Joint Toppers
Shiv Kumar from Palwal and Shivani from Faridabad have emerged as joint toppers by scoring 494 marks out of 500 marks. Mansi from Palwal is the second topper. 
May 15, 2019
14:53 (IST)
HBSE 12th Result 2019 Declared @ Indiaresults.com, Bseh.org.in
HBSE 12th result 2019 has been declared and is now available on the website. Students can check their result from the board's official result partner website: indiaresults.com.
May 15, 2019
14:49 (IST)
HBSE 12th Result countdown begins
HBSE 12th result will be declared within 10 minutes now. Students who pass in 12th board exam will be eligible for admission to undergraduate courses. 
May 15, 2019
14:37 (IST)
HBSE 12th Result in less than 30 minutes
As per reports, HBSE 12th result will be released at 3 pm which leaves only a few minutes. Students should keep their exam admit card nearby to access their exam roll number and check their result immediately. 
May 15, 2019
14:31 (IST)
HBSE 12th Result: 2018 Statistics
In 2018, 2,22,388 students had appeared in the Class 12 exam out of which 1,41,973 passed while 49,163 had compartment result.
May 15, 2019
14:10 (IST)
HBSE 12th Results Today: check direct links for result here
HBSE 12th result will be released by the board in partnership with Indiaresults.com. 
May 15, 2019
14:01 (IST)
HBSE 12th Result: How To Check
HBSE 12th results will be announced after 3 pm today. Students will be able to check their result in five simple steps. 
May 15, 2019
13:39 (IST)
HBSE 12th Results on these websites
HBSE 12th results are expected to announced on the official website of Haryana Board of School Education, bseh.org and also on its third party result partner India Results, indiaresults.com.
May 15, 2019
13:29 (IST)
HBSE 12th Result 2019: Update for vocational students
HBSE will also release the 12th results for students from Vocational stream. 
May 15, 2019
13:09 (IST)
HBSE Result: 12th result statistics for 2018
In 2018, the exam was conducted from March 7 to April 2 and the result was declared on May 18, 2018. 63.84% students had passed the exam. 
May 15, 2019
13:04 (IST)
HBSE 12th Result 2019: Exam conducted in March
Haryana Board 12th exam was conducted from March 7 to April 5. Once the result is declared candidates will be able to check their results at the official website bseh.org.
May 15, 2019
12:50 (IST)
HBSE 12th Result Date, Time Confirmed. Haryana Board Class 12 Result Today At 3 pm
Haryana class 12 board result will be declared for all the three streams- Arts, Commerce and Science.
May 15, 2019
12:42 (IST)
HBSE 12th Result Update
The approximate number of students who appeared in 12th board exam is more than 2 lakh. 
May 15, 2019
12:33 (IST)
HBSE Result 2019: 12th result date confirmed
Haryana Board of School Education or HBSE results will be released on bseh.org.in.
