Haryana Board 12th Result 2019 Declared; 74.48 Per Cent Pass: Live Updates

HBSE 12th result 2019 will be released today

HBSE 12th Result 2019: Haryana Board 12th result has been released. The overall pass percentage is 74.48 per cent this year. The HBSE 12th result is now available on the board's official website and other private result websites. The BSEH 12th result declaration date was confirmed by a board official to NDTV. This year the board is releasing the result a bit earlier than last year. In 2018, Haryana 12th result was released on May 18 and 63.84 per cent students had passed. The HBSE 12th results are being hosted by India Results, a private result portal. Students can check their result using either their name as registered with the board or their exam roll number.

HBSE 12th Result 2019: Live Updates