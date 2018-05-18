BSEH Class 12th Result 2018 Today: Live Update

Class 12th students can find regular updates on Haryana Board result 2018 here:
HBSE 12th Result 2018 Expected Today: Live Updates
May 18, 12.39 pm: Board has not confirmed the result declaration time of plus two result. A Board official confirmed to NDTV that the result will be available in the evening. However, a Hindi daily quoted Board Chairman Dr. Jagbir Singh that the results will be released in the midnight.
May 18, 12.23 pm: Soon after downloading the online copy of 12th result 2018, students are suggested to take a printout of the copy. The Board will issue official documents supporting the result soon after the results are declared.
May 18, 12.02 pm: HBSE 12th result 2018 can also be checked at alternative portals like indiaresults.com.
May 18, 11.50 am: Haryana board result 2018 for class 10, 12 will be released this month. HBSE class 10th result is expected next week.
May 18, 11.40 am: As of now, the 12th result 2018 HBSE time is not certain yet.
CommentsMay 18, 11.35 am: Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has confirmed the class 12th result 2018 date as today.
Click here for more Education News