BSEH Class 12th Result 2018 Today: Live Update HBSE 12th result 2018 can be checked at bseh.org.in after it is officially announced.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Haryana HBSE 12th Result 2018 Today: Live Update New Delhi: BSEH Class 12 result 2018 will be announced today. The class 12th result date was confirmed by the Board officials yesterday. However the time of result declaration is still uncertain. Last year, HBSE released the 12th results on May 18, 2017. Overall 64.5 per cent Class 12 candidates qualified for the higher studies last year, with girls outshone boys in the performance. The Haryana Board is expected to release the class 10 results in next week. CBSE results are also expected by the end of this month.



Class 12th students can find regular updates on Haryana Board result 2018 here:

HBSE 12th Result 2018 Expected Today: Live Updates

May 18, 12.39 pm: Board has not confirmed the result declaration time of plus two result. A Board official confirmed to NDTV that the result will be available in the evening. However, a Hindi daily quoted Board Chairman Dr. Jagbir Singh that the results will be released in the midnight.



May 18, 12.23 pm: Soon after downloading the online copy of 12th result 2018, students are suggested to take a printout of the copy. The Board will issue official documents supporting the result soon after the results are declared.



May 18, 12.02 pm: HBSE 12th result 2018 can also be checked at alternative portals like indiaresults.com.



May 18, 11.50 am: Haryana board result 2018 for class 10, 12 will be released this month. HBSE class 10th result is expected next week.



May 18, 11.40 am: As of now, the 12th result 2018 HBSE time is not certain yet.



May 18, 11.35 am: Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has confirmed the class 12th result 2018 date as today.



