Update On HBSE 12th Result 2018 Declaration Time

HBSE 12th result 2018 will be declared today. Though, the Board gave an official confirmation to the result date yesterday, there has been no confirmation about the result time. When asked, Board officials said to NDTV that the results will be out by evening. However the recent report carried by other media outlets say that the HBSE 12th result 2018 will be declared at 3.00 pm today. Again, regional dailies quote the Board Chairman Dr. Jagbir Singh that the results will be released in the midnight. In such cases, students and their parents are suggested to shun speculations and regularly monitor the official website.Board of School Education Haryana, called as HBSE or BSEH, will release the 12th result online on it result hosting website indiaresults.com. As of now the official website bseh.org.in is redirecting the users to the result website.Class 10th students in the State, need not worry about their results. The Board is yet to give a confirmation on the 10th result date and time. The result hosting website indiaresults.com has activated the class 10 result link thus stirring confusion among the students. Though not confirmed yet, but in case the 10th results are announced today, students will be able to check it at the websites mentioned above. CBSE students in the State can expect their 10th and 12th result by the end of this month. Last year, HBSE released the 12th results on May 18, 2017. Overall 64.5 per cent Class 12 candidates qualified for the higher studies last year, with girls outshone boys in the performance.