BSEH Class 12 Results Tomorrow @ Bseh.org.in; Everything You Need To Know

Students may check the BSEH Class 12 results on bseh.org.in after it has been released. The results can also be directly accessed from the official results partner of Haryana Board, indiaresults.com.
HBSE released the 12th results on May 18 last year. Overall 64.5 per cent Class 12 candidates qualified for the higher studies last year, with girls outshone boys in the performance.
According to Press Trust of India, a total of 73.44 per cent girl students qualified for higher education as compared to 57.58 per cent boys last year. In 2017, a total of 2,10,867 students took the higher secondary or Class 12 examination, out of which 1,36,008 qualified.
The Haryana Board is expected to release the class 10 results in next week. CBSE is also expected to release the class 12 results by the end of this month.
BSEH Class 12 Result 2018: Everything You Need To Know
HBSE 12th Results On Bseh.org.in, Indiaresults.com On May 18
Here are the details of BSEH or HBSE Class 12 results:
BSEH Class 12 Result 2018: When to check
According a board official, the BSEH Class 12 results will be published on May 18, but, the board has not fixed a time yet for the release. The Haryana board may release the results anytime soon. However, a Hindi daily quoted Board Chairman Dr. Jagbir Singh that the results will be released in the midnight on May 18.
The students and the parents who are waiting for the Haryana Class 12 results may check for updates on the official website and also here.
BSEH Class 12 Result 2018: Where to check
The BSEH Class 12 results will be released on the official website of Haryana Board, bseh.org.in. By clicking on the link given on the Haryana Board or HBSE website, the students will be re-directed to the official results partner website, indiaresults.com.
BSEH Class 12 Result 2018: How to check
The HBSE Class 12 results can be accessed following these steps:
Step One: Got to the official website of Haryana Board, bseh.org.in
Step Two: Click on the results link given on the home page
Step Three: You will be redirected to a third party website hosted by indiaresults.com, which is the official results partner of the board.
Step Four: On next page, enter your examination registration details.
Step Five: Submit the details and check your results
If you try to access the results directly from the indiaresults.com website, follow these steps:
Step One: Go to indiaresults.com
Step Two: Click on Haryana link given on the homepage
Step Three: On next page Click on Class 12 results link
Step Four: On next page, enter your registration details
Step Five: Submit the details and check your results.
BSEH Class 12 Result 2018: Statistics
This year more than 8 lakh students appeared for the HBSE board exams. About 3,83,499 students appeared for the Haryana Class 10 board exam and 2,46,462 students appeared for the BSEH class 12 board exam.
CommentsIn the Open School board exam, more than 1 lakh students appeared in class 10 and more than 77 thousand in class 12.
