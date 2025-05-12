Haryana 10,12 Result 2025: Scorecards Expected Soon, Check Direct Link

BSEH 10,12 Result 2025: Last year, the results were declared on April 30.
Students can check their result on the official website of board, bseh.org.in.
Students can expect the result to be out in the next week.
Last year, the board had announced the result for Class 10 on May 12 on April 3.
BSEH 10,12 Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana is expected to announce the Class 10,12 board result soon. While the board has not officially confirmed, students can expect the result to be out in the next week. Once released, students can check their result on the official website of Haryana board, bseh.org.in. Last year, the board had announced the result for Class 10 on May 12 on April 30.
BSEH 10,12 Result 2025: How to check your result?
- Visit the official website of Haryana Board.
- Go to the "All Results" section.
- Click on the link "Secondary/ Sr. Secondary (HOS) Exam Result 2025"
- Enter your login credentials like Roll Number or Registration Number.
- Check and download your result for future reference.
BSEH 10,12 Result 2025: Where students can check their results?
- bseh.org.in
- digilocker.gov.in
- By sending a text message in the format -RESULTHB12Roll number and send it to 56263.
BSEH 10,12 Result 2025: Last Year Performance
- Mahendragarh district emerged as the top-performing district in Class 12 board exams while in Panchkula 98.35 per cent students had cleared the exam.
- The overall pass percentage for Class 10 was recorded at 95.22 percent.
- The girls outperformed the boys by securing 96.32 per cent as compared to 94.22 per cent pass percentage of boys in Class 10 BSEH examinations, last year.
- An overall pass percentage of 85.31 per cent was registered for BSEH Class 12 Result 2024.
- In 2024, the pass percentage of boys for Class 12 was 82.52 per cent, and the pass percentage of girls was 88.14 per cent.