HBSE Class 12 Result 2018 Declared; 63.84 Per Cent Students Pass HBSE Class 12 result 2018 declared. 63.84% students have passed in Haryana 12th board exam this year.

9 Shares EMAIL PRINT HBSE Class 12 Result 2018 Declared At Bseh.org.in New Delhi: Board of School Examination, Haryana, has declared the result for class 12 students. The result is available on the official website and is being hosted by India Results. This year more than 8 lakh students had appeared in board exams in the state out of which 2,46,462 students appeared for the BSEH class 12 board exam. The result was declared in a press conference by the board Chairman Jagbeer Singh and Board Secretary Dheerendra Khadgata and will be available on the website by 10 PM. 141973 students have passed int he exam with pass percentage at 63.84%. The pas percentage this year is a little less than last year when 64.5% students passed in the exam.



The overall toppers in class 12, Naveen and Heena are from Hisar. There are two second toppers, Sweety from Mahendragarh and Gurmeet from Narwana. Third topper is Nishu from Jind. The pass percentage for girls is 72.38% and for boys is 57.10%. 15.28% more girls have passed in the board exam than boys.



In Science stream, Naveen and Heena from Hisar have topped with 491 marks. Second topper is Sweety from Mahendragrah with 489 marks. There are two third toppers - Dheeraj Yadav from Mahendragarh and Sahil from Rohtak with 487 marks each.



In Commerce, Monika from Kaithal has secured first rank with 484 marks. Second rank is shared by three students, Jasvinder Singh from Dabwali, Tushar from Narwana and Mansi Goyal from Palwal have all scored 483 marks. Lavish from Fatehabad and Aditi from Faridabad have both scored 482 marks and have emerged as third toppers in Commerce stream.



In Art stream Gurmeet from Narwana is the first topper with 489 marks. Second topper is Nishu from Jind with 488 marks and third topper is Annu from Kaithal with 485 marks.



HBSE 12th Result 2018 Declared: Live Update​



How to check HBSE Class 12 Result 2018?



Step one: Go to official website: www.bseh.org.in



Step two: You will be redirected to India Results website.



Step three: Click on Haryana from the list of states provided.



Step four: Enter the required details.



Step five: Click on Submit and View your result.



Take a print pout of your marks card. The score card available online is provisional in nature and students will need to collect original marks sheet from their respective institutes.



