Haryana HBSE Class 12th Result Today At 3 pm

Haryana HBSE 12th Class Result Date, Time

Haryana class 12th result will be declared today at 3 pm, confirmed a Board official to NDTV. The HBSE 12th result will be hosted by the indiaresults.com, the official result hosting partner of the Board. Students who took the exam can directly log in to the website and check their result. For prompt response and alerts on the class 12th result, students can register their mobile number on the result portal. Haryana class 12 board exam was held from March 7 to April 3.

Haryana Class 12 Result: Live Updates

HBSE 12th Result 2019: Know How To Check

Step one: Go to official website: www.bseh.org.in

Step two: You will be redirected to India Results website.

Step three: Click on Haryana from the list of states provided.

Step four: Enter the required details.

Step five: Click on Submit and View your result.

Haryana Class 12th Result Today: What's Next?

The class 12th result will be declared for all the three streams- Arts, Commerce and Science.

Last year the Haryana board result was declared on May 18. In 2018, 2,46,462 students had appeared for the exam among which 63.84% students had qualified for higher education. The pass percentage among girls was 72.38% and it was 57.10% among boys.

Candidates who do not qualify the exam can appear for the supplementary exam. The supplementary exam dates will be announced immediately after the results are announced in the press conference today. Usually the Board conducts the supplementary exam in June and the results are declared in July.

