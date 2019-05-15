Haryana HBSE Class 12th Result Declared: What's Next?

Haryana Class 12th Result Today: What's Next?

Haryana class 12th result has been declared today for all the three streams-arts, science and commerce. Close to 1.9 lakh students took the class 12 board exam this year under the Haryana Board of Secondary Education. The results are available online at the official portal of the Board (bseh.org.in) and on the result hosting portal indiaresults.com. There's no NIC hosted result portal for the Haryana Secondary Education Board.

Students who qualify class 12th exam will be eligible to take admissions in colleges and universities for undergraduate and integrated master's programme.

State level colleges and universities will invite applications for the admission through advertisements in newspapers and websites. Students are suggested to monitor the official portals of all educational institutes for updates on admission.

Ambedkar University, Delhi Begins Undergraduate Admission Process

For science students JEE main and NEET exams, for engineering and medical admissions, have been over. While JEE main results are out, NEET exam will be held on May 20 for cyclone hit Odisha candidates and 365 students from Karnataka who missed the exam due to train delay.

This year lesser number of students have appeared for the exam in comparison to last year. In 2018, 2,46,462 students had appeared for the exam.

The overall pass percentage was 63.84% in 2018. The pass percentage among girls was 72.38% while only 57.10% boys had qualified the exam.

Haryana class 12 board exams were held from March 7 to April 3.

