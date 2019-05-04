Ambedkar University, Delhi Begins Undergraduate Admission Process

AUD Admission 2019 For UG Courses: Know How To Apply

Two days after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the class 12 result Ambedkar University Delhi has begun undergraduate admission process. Online application can be submitted till June 24 for the UG programmes offered at Kashmere Gate and Karampura Campus. The University will release six cutoff lists for the admission, till July 26. The first cutoff list will be released on July 9 and admission will commence on July 10. On campus registration of applications will begin on May 21.

Apply Online

The merit list for B.Vocational programmes will be decided on the basis of written test and interview. The written test will be held on June 27 and the interview will be held on July 3, 4 and 5. The interview list will be released a day after the admission test. Orientation classes for the B.Voc programme will be held on July 26, 27 and 29.

Meanwhile, Delhi University is yet to announce the admission schedule. Last year, the admission process had started on May 15 and the online registration portal of Delhi University witnessed a footfall of over 43,000 applicants in just 24 hours. The varsity will hold admissions to merit-based, entrance-based, NCWEB and other quota based courses in colleges affiliated with it.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.