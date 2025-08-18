Rashtriya Indian Military College Admissions: DoE Invites Applications, Exam On December 7

Rashtriya Indian Military College Admissions 2026: The Directorate of Education has invited applications for admission to the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, for the academic year 2026. The entrance examination is scheduled for December 7, 2025 in Delhi. Students can apply by submitting the prescribed application form available here. Classes will begin in July 2026.

Rashtriya Indian Military College Admissions 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Students applying for admission should not be younger than 11.5 years of age and must not be older than 13 years as on July 1, 2026.

They must be either studying in Class 8 or have passed it from a recognized school as on July 1, 2026.

Indian Military College Admissions 2026: How To Apply For Admission?

Interested students must complete the application form available online and submit it along with the required documents to the Education Cell of the Directorate of Education via post. The deadline for submission is October 15, 2025.

Applicants can also request the form and a booklet of past question papers by sending a written request with a demand draft of Rs. 600 to the examination cell. For students belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST), the demand draft amount is Rs. 555, and they must also attach their caste certificate.

Here is the direct link to application form, "Indian Military College Admissions".

Students should note that only the original application with the RIMC hologram (seal) will be considered valid. Photocopies or forms without the seal will not be accepted.