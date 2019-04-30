DU Admission Dates To Be Announced Soon, Confirms Varsity Official

DU Admission 2019 Update: Not Beginning Tomorrow Confirms Varsity Official

Quashing media reports on DU admission, an official of the University said that the dates for the admission process are yet to be announced. Anticipation over Delhi University's undergraduate course admission went up when news agency PTI reported in March that, "registration for all undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil and PhD courses will, tentatively, begin on April 15 and end on May 7." In response to this a varsity official had clarified, then, that the admission process may begin towards the end of April. This might be the reason why searches and queries are high for DU admission today.

Considering the PTI report, the University has decided to reduce the percentage of mark deduction during the change of stream. Earlier 5% was deducted for changing the stream, however this year only 2% will be deducted from the best of four average.

The number of seats are expected to increase this year. In February this year, after implementing the 10% EWS quota, the Human Resource Development Ministry directed the higher educational institutions and universities across the country to increase seats by 25 per cent. Following the orders of the Ministry, DU has decided to increase the number of seats in two phases-- 10 per cent in the first year and the remaining 15 per cent in the next year.

A total of 60,000 seats were notified by the varsity last year.

Last year, the admission process had started on May 15 and the online registration portal of Delhi University witnessed a footfall of over 43,000 applicants in just 24 hours.

B.A. (Honours) in Humanities, B.A (Pass), B.A Business Economics, Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA- Financial Investment Analysis), Bachelors of Elementary Education, B.Sc (Honours) in Science stream, Bachelor of Science (in Physical Education, Health Education, B.A. (Honours) Multimedia and Mass Communication are few popular courses on offer in Delhi University.

The varsity will hold admissions to merit-based, entrance-based, NCWEB and other quota based courses in colleges affiliated with it.

