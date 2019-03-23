This Year, Delhi University (DU) Admissions To Begin A Month Earlier

DU Admission Schedule: Admission Form From April 15

Admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD seats in Delhi University (DU) will begin on April 15. This year, the varsity will start the admission process a month earlier than it had started last year. As per an official communication from the University carried by news agency PTI, admission process for undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil and Ph.D courses will end on May 7. The varsity will allow candidates to correct their application forms, and the facility will open on May 20 for two weeks.

ECA (Extra Co-curricular Activities) and Sports fitness trials will begin on May 20. The admission through these two options will begin before the main cut off list is released. DU reserves five per cent seats in all colleges under the sports and extra-curricular quota.

This year, the University has reduced the percentage of mark deduction during change of stream. Earlier 5% was deducted for changing the stream, however this year only 2% will be deducted from the best of four average.

In another development, the varsity is trying to use the database of CBSE for the marks of students, so that they don't have to submit it during the admissions.

Also colleges have been asked to include representatives from various categories such as SC, ST, OBC, EWS, North-East, in their grievance committees.

Last year close to 3 lakh candidates had applied for 60,000 seats in DU.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.