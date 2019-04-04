Delhi University (DU) Admission Registration By April-End

DU admission 2019: Registration process for in Delhi University will start by April-end, an official said

Registration process for the Undergraduate courses in Delhi University will start by the end of April, according to an official from capital-based varsity. However, the official also added the registration for courses, for which admission will be held through online entrance examination, will begin from May 7, 2019. Earlier, reports had suggested that the admission process will kick start from April 15.

"The registration for Undergraduate courses for Delhi University will start from end of April," a Delhi University official said.

"The registration for online entrance examination will begin from May 7, 2019," he informed.

In last year, DU Undergraduate admission online registration was started on May 15 and the online registration process saw a footfall of more than 43,000 applicants within 24 hours after the varsity threw open its admission portal to aspirants.

The varsity will hold admissions to merit-based, entrance-based, NCWEB and other quota based courses in colleges affiliated with it.

Courses like B.A. (Honours) in Humanities, B.A (Pass), B.A Business Economics, Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA- Financial Investment Analysis), Bachelors of Elementary Education, B.Sc (Honours) in Science stream, Bachelor of Science (in Physical Education, Health Education, B.A. (Honours) Multimedia and Mass Communication are some courses on offer in Delhi University.

Delhi University has several top ranking colleges affiliated with it, including St.Stephens, Miranda House, Hindu College, SRCC and LSR.

For updates regarding the online applications, registration, admissions, eligibility and other criteria, candidates may refer the official website of the University, du.ac.in.

