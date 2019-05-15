HBSE Result 2019 For 12th Students Announced; Details Here

Haryana Board of School Education or HBSE results will be released on bseh.org.in.

Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has announced the HBSE 12th results today. According to officials, 74.48 per cent Class 12 students have passed with the topper scoring 494 marks out of 500. The HBSE results will be released on bseh.org.in soon. The Haryana Board 12th exam for the HBSE results expected today was held from March 7 to April 3 this year. The Haryana results will also be released on the third party website (which is also the official results partner of the Board), indiaresults.com. In another related development today, neighboring state Rajasthan Board or Secondary Education or RBSE is also expected to release 12th results for Science and Commerce students.

HBSE results 2019: Here's how to check your HBSE 12th results

Candidates who are waiting for HBSE 12th results may check their results following these steps:

Step 1 - Visit the official website of HBSE, bseh.org.in

Step 2 - Click on the results link provided there (you will be directed to a third party website)

Step 3 - On next page, enter your HBSE 12th exam details

Step 4 - Submit the details

Step 5 - From next page, check your HBSE 12th results

The Board has not announced a date for Class 10 results yet. The Board is expected to announce the results next week as it had declared the HBSE 10th results on May 21 last year.

