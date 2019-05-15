HBSE 12th Results Today; Here's How To Check

Haryana School Education Board (HBSE) 12th results will be announced on Indiaresults.com.

HBSE results 2019: BSEH or Board of School Education Haryana (also known as HBSE) will announce the HBSE results of Class 12 annual exam for Commerce, Science and Arts streams today at 3 PM. According to reports, around 1.9 Lakh students had registered for the HBSE Class 12 or intermediate exams that was held from March 7 to April 3. The HBSE 12th results are expected to be announced on the official website of Haryana Board, bseh.org and also on its third party result partner website, India results, indiaresults.com.

Last year, 63.84% was the success rate for more than 2 lakh students who had appeared for the exam.

HBSE 12th results 2019: Here's how to check

Candidates who are waiting for HBSE 12th results may download their results following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HBSE, bseh.org.in

Step 2: Enter the official website

Step 2: Click on the results link provided there (you will be directed to a third party website)

Step 3: On next page, enter your HBSE 12th exam details

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: From next page, check your HBSE 12th results

State boards from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Punjab have already released the 12th results. National education boards like CBSE and CISCE had released the 12th results recently.

HBSE results 2019: List of websites

The HBSE results 2019 will be released on these websites:

www.bseh.org.in

www.indiaresults.com

The Haryana Board has not announced any dates for the HBSE 10th results release. The 10th results for the exams held from March 8 to March 30 will also be released on the official website, bseh.org.in.

