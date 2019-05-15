Haryana Board Declares 12th Result; 74.48 Per Cent Pass

HBSE 12th results declared at indiaresults.com, bseh.org.in

HBSE 12th Result 2019: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has released the result for class 12 board exam. Haryana Board 12th exam was conducted from March 7 to April 5. 74.48 per cent students have passed with the toppers scoring 494 marks out of 500. Shiv Kumar from Palwal and Shivani from Faridabad have become joint toppers. Mansi from Palwal is the second topper in the state.

The HBSE 12th result has been released for all three streams and vocational students. The BSEH 12th result is now available on the official website and board's official results partner Indiaresults.com. As per some reports more than 1.91 lakh students had appeared for the 12th board exam in Haryana.

HBSE 12th Result Declared: Live Updates

HBSE 12th Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official HBSE website: www.bseh.org.in.

Step two: Click on the results tab. You will be redirected to the India Results page for HBSE 12th result.

Step three: Enter the required details correctly.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

In 2018, the exam was conducted from March 7 to April 2 and the result was declared on May 18, 2018. 63.84% students passed in HBSE 12th board exam last year.

