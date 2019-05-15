HBSE 12th Results Out: Direct Link Here

Indiaresults.com BSEH result 2019: The HBSE 12th results released on this website.

HBSE results 2019: Haryana Board results for Commerce, Science and Arts streams 12th students have been announced today at 3 PM. An official had earlier confirmed to NDTV that the results will announced today afternoon. The HBSE results have been announced for around 1.9 Lakh students who had registered for the HBSE Class 12 or intermediate exams that was held from March 7 to April 3 this year. The HBSE 12th results are declared first by the officials and later released on the official website of Haryana Board, bseh.org and also on its third party result partner India results, indiaresults.com. 74.48 per cent students have qualified for higher education with the topper scoring 494 marks out of 500.

In 2018, 63.84% qualified for higher education out of more than 2 lakh students who had appeared for the exam.

HBSE results 2019: Direct link

The Haryana Board 12th results will be announced on this direct link:

HBSE 12th results direct link

HBSE results 2019: Here's how to check your HBSE 12th results

Candidates who are waiting for HBSE 12th results may download their results following these steps:

Step 1: Click on the results link provided above

Step 2: On next page, enter your HBSE 12th exam details on the space provided there

Step 3: Submit the details

Step 4: From next page, check your HBSE 12th results

Last year Haryana Board of School Education had decided to enroll students in Class 8 as well to minimize the malpractices in enrollment of students with the board. The board had taken this decision to check fake enrollments with the board. PTI reported that Many students qualify Class 8 through fraud means from other states and enroll themselves in the state for class 9.

The Haryana Board has not announced any date yet for the HBSE 10th results release. The 10th results for the exams held from March 8 to March 30 will also be released on the official website, bseh.org.in.

In HBSE 10th results last year, nearly 49 per cent of students failed in as per the result on May 21, even as the state authorities claimed that the result had improved marginally. As per the board, 51.15 per cent of regular candidates or 186,586 out of 364,800 candidates who appeared, passed the examination in 2018. The pass percentage last year was 50.49 per cent. Girl candidates did better in the results with 55.34 per cent passing the examination while the pass percentage among boys was only 47.61.

