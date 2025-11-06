Haryana School Education Board to Start Class 10 and 12 Exam Registration on November 6

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) Bhiwani started the registration process for the 2025 annual Class 10 and 12 examinations on Thursday. Schools can fill out and submit the application forms online through the official website (bseh.org.in) after the portal's activation.

As per the official website, the last date to register without a late fee will be from November 6 to 25, 2025. After this deadline, the application submission fee from November 26 to December 2 will attract a late fee of Rs 100, while those filed between December 3 and December 9 will require a late fee of Rs 300. The final registration window from December 10 to December 16 will carry a late fee of Rs 1,000.

For regular students enrolled in schools, gurukuls, and Vidyapeeths appearing for the secondary (Class 10), Purva Madhyama, or Madhyama examinations, the total fee is Rs 1,000 per student. This amount includes Rs 850 as the examination fee, Rs 50 for migration, and Rs 100 for the practical exam.

For senior secondary (Class 12), Uttar Madhyama, and equivalent courses, the total payable fee is Rs 1,200, comprising Rs 1,000 as the examination fee, Rs 100 for migration and Rs 100 for the practical component. Students opting for an additional subject in Classes 11 and 12 will need to pay an extra Rs200 per subject.

The board said, "All school principals are responsible for completing the online registration process through their respective school login credentials on the BSEH website. They will also be held accountable for any errors or inaccuracies in student details."