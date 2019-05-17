Haryana Board Announces Class 10 Results; 57.39 Per Cent Pass

BSEH 10th result 2019 has been released

BSEH 10th Result 2019: Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has announced the result for class 10 board exam which was held in March this year. The HBSE 10th result was announced in a press conference which was held at the Board office in Bhiwani. As per reports 3,64,000 studenst had appeaerd in the 10th board examination in Haryana, out of which 57.39 per cent have passed.The pass percentage has improved this year. In 2018, 51.15 per cent students had passed in class 10 board exam.

The result is now also available on the board's official website and its partner result website. Students would need their roll number and name (as registered with the Haryana Board) to check their result.

HBSE 10th Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website: bseh.org.in

Step two: Click on the results tab and you will be redirected to the result page on the partner website: indiaresults.com

Step three: Click on the result link for Secondary School examination.

Step four: Enter the required details.

Step five: Submit and view your result.

