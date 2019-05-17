Haryana Board To Announce 10th Result Soon; List Of Result Websites

HBSE 10th result 2019 will be released today online

HBSE 10th Result 2019: Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) is likely to announce class 10 board exam results today. The board announced the result for class 12 students two days ago. In class 12th examination, 74.48 per cent students passed in Haryana which is an improvement from previous year. A similar improvement is expected in 10th board results as well. In 2018, 51.15 per cent students passed in class 10 examinations in Haryana.

HBSE 10th Result 2019: Live Updates

The HBSE 10th result will, reportedly, be announced in a press conference which will be held at the board office in Bhiwani at 3 pm today.

After the result is released, students will be able to check their result on either of the following websites:

bseh.org.in

indiaresults.com

India Results is the official partner for HBSE board results. Class 12th results were also hosted on indiaresults.com and so will 10th results.

These websites will also be accessible through mobile phones and candidates who wish to check their results directly on their phones can check the same from their phones too.

The board released class 12th results on May 15, 2019. 74.48 per cent students passed in HBSE 12th exam. Two students scored 494 marks out of 500 and became state toppers. Shiv Kumar from Palwal and Shivani from Faridabad were joint toppers. Mansi from Palwal was the second topper in the state.

