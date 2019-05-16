HBSE 10th Results 2019 Soon On Bseh.org.in; Details Here

HBSE 10th results 2019 will be out on bseh.org.in and indiaresults.com

HBSE 10th results 2019: Haryana Board of School Education or HBSE (also known as BSEH) will release the Class 10 results tomorrow, i.e. on May 17, Friday. According to an official the HBSE 10th results will be announced by 3.00 pm tomorrow. The HBSE results will be announced for the Class 10 examinations held for around 4 lakh students from March 8 to March 30 this year. The BSEH 10th results will be hosted on the official website, bseh.org.in and also on the partner website of the Board, indiaresults.com. The Haryana Board released HBSE 12th results on May 15.

HBSE 10th result 2019: When to check

The Haryana Board 10th results will be released tomorrow by 3.00 pm.

HBSE 10th result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your HBSE 10th results from the official websites:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HBSE, bseh.org.in

Step 2: Enter the official website

Step 2: Click on the results link provided there (you will be directed to a third party website, indiaresults.com)

Step 3: On next page, enter your HBSE 10th exam details

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: From next page open, download your HBSE 10th results

With the announcement of Class 10 results, Haryana Board will join other state boards like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Punjab which have already released both Class 10 and 12th results. National education boards like CBSE and CISCE have also released Class 10 and Class 12 results recently.

