Haryana Board Class 10 Result Today: Live Updates

HBSE 10th result will be announced today in the afternoon

HBSE 10th Result 2019: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is expected to announce class 10th result today. A board official confirmed the result date and time to NDTV yesterday. As per the official, the HBSE 10th result will be out by 3 pm today. Approximately 4 lakh students had appeared for the class 10 board examinations which were conducted from March 8 to March 30 this year. The result is expected to be announced in a press conference first and then be released on the board's official website. Students who appeared for 10th board exam in Haryana will be able to check their result using their roll number or name as registered with the board. Haryana Board has already announced class 12 results.

HBSE 10th Result 2019 @ Bseh.org.in: Live Updates