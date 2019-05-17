Haryana Board Class 10 Result Today: Live Updates

HBSE 10th Result 2019 is expected to be announced today. Haryana board will release class 10 result on its official website.

Education | | Updated: May 17, 2019 09:57 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Haryana Board Class 10 Result Today: Live Updates

HBSE 10th result will be announced today in the afternoon

HBSE 10th Result 2019: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is expected to announce class 10th result today. A board official confirmed the result date and time to NDTV yesterday. As per the official, the HBSE 10th result will be out by 3 pm today. Approximately 4 lakh students had appeared for the class 10 board examinations which were conducted from March 8 to March 30 this year. The result is expected to be announced in a press conference first and then be released on the board's official website. Students who appeared for 10th board exam in Haryana will be able to check their result using their roll number or name as registered with the board. Haryana Board has already announced class 12 results

HBSE 10th Result 2019 @ Bseh.org.in: Live Updates


May 17, 2019
09:40 (IST)
HBSE 10th Result: Improvement expected
Last year, the performance of students in HBSE 10th exam was dismal with only 51.15 per cent students passing in the exam. It is expected that the results would improve this year. 
May 17, 2019
09:06 (IST)
HBSE 10th Result Today
A Haryana Board official confirmed, late last evening, that HBSE 10th results will be released today. As per the board official, the result will be released at 3 pm today. 
No more content

Trending

HBSEHBSE ResultBoard Result

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election ResultsWest BengalKamal HaasanDonald TrumpNavjot Singh SidhuTejashwi YadavChandrayaan 2Elections 2019Live NewsWorld Cup 2019Entertainment NewsRamadan Time TableElection NewsCricket World CupWhatsApp Realme XRedmi Note 7sHypertension Day

................................ Advertisement ................................