HBSE 10th Result Available On Website; Check Now

HBSE 10th result is now available on the official website

HBSE 10th Result 2019: Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has announced class 10 results today. The class 10 board exam was held from March 7 to March 30. The HBSE 10th result was announced in a press conference which was held at the Board office in Bhiwani. Out of the 3,64,000 students who appeared in the 10th board exam, 57.39 per cent have passed. While the result link was unavailable immediately after the result announcement, the result is now available online.

BSEH 10th Result Released: Live Updates

The result is now also available on the board's official website and its partner result website. Students would need their roll number and name (as registered with the Haryana Board) to check their HBSE 10th result.

HBSE 10th Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website: bseh.org.in

Step two: Click on the results tab and you will be redirected to the result page on the partner website: indiaresults.com

Step three: Click on the result link for Secondary School examination.

Step four: Enter the required details.

Step five: Submit and view your result.

HBSE 10th Result 2019: Direct Link

The pass percentage has improved this year. In 2018, 51.15 per cent students had passed in class 10 board exam. This year, four students have scored 497 marks and have secured the first rank in the state board exam.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.