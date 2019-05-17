HBSE 10th Result 2019: Where, How To Check

HBSE 10th result will be released today for more than 4 lakh students

HBSE 10th Result 2019: HBSE 10th result will be released today. The 10th board result will be announced at 3 pm and will be available on board's official website. Students who appeared for their 10th board examination this year will be able to check their HBSE 10th result using their name or examination roll number. Reportedly, 4 lakh students appeared for the 10th board exam in Haryana this year. It is expected that HBSE will also release the result for class 10 Open School students.

HBSE 10th Result 2019: Where To Check?

HBSE 10th result 2019 will be released by the board on the official website and result partner website India Results. Students, on clicking on the result link on bseh.org.in will be redirected to result page on indiaresults.com. They can either access the result link through HBSE website or directly got to India Results to check their HBSE 10th result.

The HBSE 10th result will also be available on other private result websites like examresults.net etc.

HBSE 10th Result 2019: How To Check?

HBSE 10th result 2019 will be released at 3 pm today. Students will be able to check their result by following the steps given below:

Step one: Go to official HBSE website: bseh.org.in.

Step two: Click on the results link.

Step three: You will be redirected to indiaresults.com page.

Step four: Click on the HBSE 10th result link.

Step five: Entered the required details.

Step six: Submit and view your result.

HBSE 12th result has already been released by the Haryana Board.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.