HBSE Haryana Board 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026 Out, Check Complete Schedule

HBSE Haryana Board 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani, has released the date sheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2026. As per the official schedule, the Secondary (Class 10) examinations will be conducted from February 26 to March 20, while the Senior Secondary (Class 12) examinations will be held from February 25 to April 1. Both exams will be conducted in a single shift from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm each day.

The Haryana Board Class 10 examination 2026 will begin with the Mathematics paper on February 26, while the Class 12 examination will start with English Core/English Elective on February 25. Students can check and download the BSEH Class 10 and 12 date sheet from the official website, bseh.org.in.

How To Download BSEH Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2026

Students can check and download the BSEH Class 10 and 12 date sheet 2026 by following the steps below:

Visit the official website: bseh.org.in

Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 PDF link

The HBSE Class 10 and 12 exam schedule 2026 PDF will appear on the screen

Download and save the PDF and take a printout for future reference

Haryana Board Class 10 examination 2026 Date Sheet

Haryana Board Class 12 examination 2026 Date Sheet

Important Instructions