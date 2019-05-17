Haryana Board To Announce Class 10 Result Today

HBSE 10th result will be announced today @ bseh.org.in

HBSE 10th Result 2019: HBSE 10th result will be announced today. A board official, yesterday, confirmed to NDTV that Haryana Board class 10 results will be released on May 17 at 3 pm. Approximately 4 lakh students had registered for the 10th board exam this year. All eyes will be on Haryana this year after last year's debacle. In 2018, the pass percentage for class 10 students was only 51.15 per cent. Almost 49 per cent of those who appeared in HBSE 10th exam failed, all the while Board officials maintained that results had improved.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage for class 10 students was 51.15 per cent. The pass percentage among students who appeared through Open School was better at 66.73 per cent.

HBSE 10th Results Today: Live Updates

The pass percentage among girls, in 2018, was 55.34, while the pass per cent recorded for boys was 47.61 per cent.

The board is expected to announce HBSE 10th result in a press conference and release it on website afterwards. The HBSE 10th result will be released on the board's official website - bseh.org.in, and will be hosted by indiaresults.com which also partnered for HBSE 12th result.

HBSE 12th results were announced on May 15, 2019 in which 74.48 per cent students passed. In class 12, the pass per cent has improved this year by about 10 per cent. A similar improvement in class 10 results is also expected. The toppers in HBSE 12th exam scored 98.8 per cent marks. Shiv Kumar from Palwal and Shivani from Faridabad emerged as joint toppers in HBSE 12th exam by scoring 494 marks out of 500 marks.

