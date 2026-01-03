Haryana Class 12 Special Improvement Exam 2026 Postponed, Now From Jan 21

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has postponed the Senior Secondary (Class 12) Special Marks Improvement Examination January 2026, which was earlier scheduled to begin on January 6, 2026. According to the official notice issued by the board, the examination will now be conducted from January 21, 2026, onwards.

The exams will be held for Senior Secondary students from both the Academic stream and the Haryana Open School (HOS). A revised date sheet will be released shortly on the official website, bseh.org.in.

Haryana Class 12 Improvement Exam

As per the earlier detailed date sheet released by BSEH, the Class 12 Special Partial Improvement Examination was scheduled to be held from January 6 to January 14, 2026.

The examinations were to be conducted in a single daily shift, mostly from 12 noon to 3 PM, with some papers concluding at 2:30 PM due to shorter durations. Subjects included Hindi Core, English Core, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, Accountancy, Economics, Political Science, History, Geography, Sanskrit, and various elective subjects.

Students are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates regarding the revised schedule.

Exam Centre Guidelines

Candidates must carry a valid admit card with an attested photograph to the examination centre. Electronic devices such as mobile phones and calculators are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall to prevent unfair practices.

The board will issue fresh admit cards after the release of the revised date sheet.