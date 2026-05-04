GSEB Gujarat 12th Result 2026: Pass Percentage, Top Performing Districts

GSEB Gujarat 12th Result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), Gandhinagar, has announced the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (Class 12) results 2026 today at 10 am. The Gujarat board Class 12 exams were held from February 26 to March 18, 2026, in 535 centres across the state. Out of the 4,35,102 regular candidates appeared, 4,03,362 have passed the Gujarat 12th board exams. The overall pass percentage of regular students stood at 97.71 per cent.

According to the official announcement, 94.46 per cent of English medium candidates have passed the exam, whereas 92.23 per cent of Gujarati medium candidates qualified for the higher secondary certificates. Candidates must enter the six digit seat number in the result download window to access their GSEB Class 12 scorecards. Last year, the overall pass percentage of GSEB Class 12 board exam was recorded as 93.07 per cent.

Gujarat Board Male Vs Female Performance

Girls have outperformed boys in the Gujarat board 12th examinations as general streams have shown a pass percentage of 95.41 per cent for female candidates, against 90.10 per cent of male candidates passing the exam.

GSEB 12th Top Performing Districts

Check the top performing states based on the official data of the Gujarat Class 12 results 2026.

Dang: 97.88 per cent Banaskantha: 97.71 per cent Surendranagar: 96.39 per cent Morbi: 96.23 per cent Kutchh: 96.21 per cent Botad: 96.18 per cent Bhavnagar: 95.90 per cent Tapi: 95.89 per cent

However, Central Admin (Daman) and Central Admin (Div) have recorded a pass percentage of 96.83 and 99.52 respectively.

The lowest performing states, according to the official data, is Ahmedabad (City) and Vadodara, recording an overall pass percentage of 87.10 per cent and 87.77 per cent, respectively.