Gujarat Board Result 2026 Expected Soon, Here Is How To Check 10th, 12th Marksheets

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is likely to announce the Gujarat Board Result 2026 for SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exams in May 2026. However, the official result date and time have not been confirmed yet. Students will be able to check their Gujarat Board results online through the official website by using their seat number.

GSEB Result 2026 Expected Date

As per previous trends, the Gujarat Board Result 2026 is expected to be released in phases for different streams. The HSC Science stream result is likely to be announced in the first week of May 2026. The HSC General stream result may be declared in the second week of May 2026. The SSC (Class 10) result is expected in the second or third week of May 2026.

These are tentative timelines. Students are advised to wait for the official confirmation from GSEB.

Where to Check GSEB SSC, HSC Result 2026?

Students can access the Gujarat Board Result 2026 through the official website gseb.org.

In addition to the website, the result may also be made available through SMS, WhatsApp, and DigiLocker app. These alternate platforms can be useful if the official website experiences heavy traffic on result day.

How to Download Gujarat Board 10th, 12th Marksheet?

Visit gseb.org

Click on the SSC Result 2026 or HSC Result 2026 link

Enter the seat number

Click on the submit button

The result will appear on the screen

Download and save the marksheet for future reference

The online marksheet will be provisional. Students should collect the original marksheet from their respective schools after it is issued. In case of any discrepancy in marks or personal details, students should contact their school authorities or the board immediately.