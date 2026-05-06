Gujarat GSEB 10th Result 2026: Girls Outperform Boys With 88.28 Per Cent Pass Rate

GSEB 10th Results 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced the Class 10 results on May 6, recording an overall pass percentage of 83.86%. Girls have outperformed boys across all categories-regular, repeater, and Gujarat State Open School (GSOS).

Among regular students, who form the largest group, girls posted an impressive pass percentage of 88.28%, significantly higher than the 80.12% recorded by boys. Of the 3,53,741 girls who registered, 3,46,551 appeared for the exam and 3,05,943 cleared it. In comparison, 4,16,252 boys registered, 4,09,841 appeared, and 3,28,384 passed.

Girls Continue Lead in Repeater Category

The trend holds true for repeater candidates as well. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 38.36%, ahead of boys at 31.41%. A total of 20,517 girls appeared in this category, compared to 46,887 boys.

Stronger Performance in Open School Category

The gap widens further in the Gujarat State Open School (GSOS) category. Girls achieved a pass percentage of 36.25%, comfortably ahead of boys, who stood at 23.23%. In terms of participation, 8,945 girls appeared for the GSOS exams, while 14,408 boys took the test.

Grade-Wise Distribution

Looking at the grade distribution for 2026, a total of 35,508 students secured the top A1 grade, followed by 90,863 in A2. The B1 category included 1,22,184 students, while B2 had the highest number at 1,48,215. Close behind, 1,46,647 students were placed in C1, and 83,621 in C2. The D grade accounted for 7,278 students, followed by E1 grade with 11 students, making it the smallest group overall.

Students must secure at least Grade 'D' in all subjects. For differently abled candidates, the minimum qualifying requirement is 20 per cent.

Students can check and download their marksheets on the board's official website gseb.org.