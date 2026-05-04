Gujarat Board HSC Result 2026 OUT: Check Class 12 Result Download Link, Steps Here

Gujarat Board HSC Result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) released the Gujarat HSC Result 2026 today, May 4 at 10 AM. Students who appeared for the Class 12 board examinations can now download their scorecards from the official website using their seat number as mentioned on the admit card. The results have been announced for a large number of candidates who participated in the examinations conducted across the state. The Science stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 84.33%, with boys achieving 84.04% and girls performing slightly better at 84.65%.This year, approximately 15,27,724 students appeared for the Gujarat Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams held at 1,701 examination centres. Students are advised to check and download their results online for further academic processes.

Direct Link: Gujarat Board HSC Result 2026

Steps to Check Gujarat HSC Result 2026

Students can access their Gujarat HSC Result 2026 by following the steps outlined below:

Visit the official website of the Gujarat Board at gseb.org.

Click on the link titled "Gujarat HSC Result 2026" available on the homepage.

Enter the seat number and captcha accurately.

Click on the "Submit" button to proceed.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the digital scorecard for future reference.

Take a printout for official and academic use.

Students are advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned on the marksheet.

Ways To Check Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2026

Students can check their Gujarat Board Class 12th Result 2026 by following ways:

gseb.org

SMS

WhatsApp

DigiLocker

Umang App

Students are advised to download their GSEB Class 12 Result 2026 and keep a copy of the marksheet for future use.