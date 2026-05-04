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Gujarat HSC Result 2026 Today At 10 AM, Check Steps To Check Class 12 Scorecards

GSEB HSC Result 2026 will be announced on May 4, at 10 AM. If the official website becomes slow, students can use alternate methods such as DigiLocker or SMS.

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Gujarat HSC Result 2026 Today At 10 AM, Check Steps To Check Class 12 Scorecards
GSEB HSC Result 2026 will be declared on May 4, at 10 AM.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is set t announce the Gujarat HSC Result 2026 today, May 4, at 10 AM. Students waiting for their Class 10 and Class 12 scorecards can check their results online once the official link becomes active. The board will release the result on its official website.

As per the official schedule, the Gujarat Board Result 2026 for Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) will be declared first. Students from General and Science streams can access their scorecards online.

This year, around 5.01 lakh students appeared for the GSEB Class 12 General stream examinations, while over 1 lakh students took the HSC Science stream exams. Students are advised to keep their six-digit seat number ready to avoid last-minute stress while checking the result.

Where to Check GSEB HSC Result 2026?

Students can check the Gujarat HSC Result 2026 through the following platforms:

If the official website becomes slow due to heavy traffic, students can use alternate methods such as DigiLocker or SMS.

How to Check Gujarat HSC Result 2026 Online?

  • Visit the official website, gseb.org
  • Click on the "GSEB HSC Result Link 2026" on the homepage
  • Enter the six-digit seat number
  • Click on the submit button
  • The result will appear on the screen
  • Download and save the scorecard for future use

GSEB HSC Result 2026 Through DigiLocker and SMS

Apart from the website, the GSEB HSC Result 2026 can also be checked through DigiLocker and SMS facilities. These options are useful when websites face heavy traffic after result declaration.

Students should note that the online marksheet is provisional. The original marksheet will be provided later by their respective schools.

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