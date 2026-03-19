GATE 2026 Final Answer Key Out: Direct Link To Check Result, Merit List Here

GATE 2026 Result LIVE: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is expected to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 results today. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exams on February 7, 8, 14, and 15 will be able to check their results through a direct link on the GOAPS portal using their login credentials.

The institute has already released the final answer key for GATE 2026. Candidates can check and download the answer key along with the master question papers on the official portal.

Candidates can review their responses and assess their performance using the official documents available online. The exams were held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15.

The final answer key has been released after reviewing all objections raised by candidates during the challenge window. With the release of the final answer key, no further objections will be accepted.

GATE 2026 Final Answer Key: How To Check

Visit the official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Navigate to the GOAPS login portal

Enter your enrollment ID and password

Once the required credentials are submitted, access your dashboard

Download the answer key and the corresponding master question paper

After the declaration of results, the GATE 2026 scorecards will be made available for download from March 27. These scorecards are important for postgraduate admissions as well as recruitment in public sector undertakings (PSUs).

The GATE 2026 score will remain valid for three years from the date of the result. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official portal for the latest updates.

The direct link to check the result and download the answer key will be available on the official website.