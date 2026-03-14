GATE 2026 Result To Be Released On March 19, Check Download Steps And More

GATE 2026 Result Date: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati is set to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 result on March 19, according to their official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check and download their scorecards on the official website of the institute - gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

The test is conducted for engineering graduates seeking admission into postgraduate programmes such as M.Tech and Ph.D., as well as for recruitment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

GATE 2026 Result: Details Mentioned On The Marksheet

The scorecard will mention the following details:

Marks obtained

GATE score out of 1000

Qualifying marks

All India Rank (AIR).

How To Download Result?

The GATE 2026 result will be made available to students on the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal. You will be required to enter your enrolment id and password and will also be required to solve an arithmetic expression as part of user authenticity process.

Download Link

The GATE 2026 exam was conducted in two shifts on February 7 and February 15, 2026. The morning shift ran from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), is a prestigious national-level examination that assesses candidates' understanding of undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Commerce, Arts, Architecture, and Humanities.