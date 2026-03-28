GATE 2026 Scorecard Out: Download Link, Scorecard Details Here

GATE 2026 Scorecard: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 scorecards. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their scorecards through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal by entering their enrollment ID and password on the official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

GATE scorecards play a crucial role in postgraduate admissions as well as recruitment by Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). The scorecard includes the candidate's marks obtained, GATE score out of 1000, qualifying marks, and All India Rank (AIR).

How To Download GATE 2026 Scorecard?

Visit the official GOAPS portal goaps.iitg.ac.in.

Login with your enrolment ID and password.

Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

GATE 2026 Scorecard Download Link

The GATE 2026 results were released on March 19 and the examination was held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. The final answer key was released along with the result.

The GATE 2026 score will remain valid for three years from the date of the result.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official portal for the latest updates.