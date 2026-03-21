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GATE COAP 2026 Schedule Released For MTech Admissions, Round-Wise Details Here

GATE COAP 2026 Schedule: The COAP schedule for admission to MTech programmes across IITs, PSUs, IISc has been released. The round one of the process will begin from May 11, 2026.

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GATE COAP 2026 Schedule Released For MTech Admissions, Round-Wise Details Here
COAP 2026 Schedule Released By IIT Roorkee, Round 1 Begins May 11

GATE COAP 2026 Schedule: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) 2026 schedule for admission to Master of Technology (M.Tech.) programmes at IITs and IISc Bengaluru. Candidates who have qualified the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 can apply through the official website - coap2026.iitr.ac.in.

The round one is scheduled to begin from May 11, 2026.

The COAP portal facilitates M.Tech. admissions and manages the acceptance or rejection of offers by candidates from participating institutes. Candidates who cleared the GATE in 2025 and 2024 are also eligible to apply for 2026 M.Tech. admissions.

In addition to the 26 participating institutes, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), a public sector undertaking (PSU), also participates in COAP to fill its M.Tech. seats.

On the COAP portal, all participating institutes upload their offers during the specified common time window mentioned in the released schedule. Candidates are required to choose options such as accept and freeze, retain and wait, or reject across multiple rounds.

The round-wise schedule, along with the options available for PSU recruitment, is provided below.

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The participating institutes are: IISc Bengaluru, IIT Bhilai, IIT Bhubaneswar, IIT BHU, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Dharwad, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Goa, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Indore, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, IIT Jammu, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Mandi, IIT Palakkad, IIT Patna, IIT Roorkee, IIT Ropar and IIT Tirupati. 

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