GATE 2026 Result On March 19: Check Top 20 Engineering Institutes

GATE 2026 Result: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 results are set to be announced on March 19, as per the official website. With thousands of aspirants awaiting their scores, qualifying the exam opens doors to some of India's top engineering institutes, offering advanced academic opportunities and strong career prospects.
Here are some of India's leading engineering institutes that students may consider for their studies. These rankings are based on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025.
|Rank
|Name
|Score
|State
|1
|Indian Institute of Technology Madras
|88.72
|Tamil Nadu
|2
|Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
|85.74
|Delhi
|3
|Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|83.65
|Maharashtra
|4
|Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|81.82
|Uttar Pradesh
|5
|Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
|78.69
|West Bengal
|6
|Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
|75.44
|Uttarakhand
|7
|Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
|72.31
|Telangana
|8
|Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
|72.24
|Assam
|9
|National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
|68.14
|Tamil Nadu
|10
|Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi
|67.24
|Uttar Pradesh
|11
|Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani
|67.02
|Rajasthan
|12
|Indian Institute of Technology Indore
|66.65
|Madhya Pradesh
|13
|National Institute of Technology Rourkela
|66.62
|Odisha
|14
|S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology
|65.83
|Tamil Nadu
|15
|Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines)
|65.37
|Jharkhand
|16
|Vellore Institute of Technology
|65.25
|Tamil Nadu
|17
|National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal
|64.59
|Karnataka
|18
|Jadavpur University
|64.54
|West Bengal
|19
|Indian Institute of Technology Patna
|64.52
|Bihar
|20
|Anna University
|63.51
|Tamil Nadu
GATE 2026 Result: Details Mentioned On The Marksheet
The scorecard will mention the following details:
- Marks obtained
- GATE score out of 1000
- Qualifying marks
- All India Rank (AIR).
The GATE 2026 exam was conducted in two shifts on February 7 and February 15, 2026. The morning shift ran from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.