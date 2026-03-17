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GATE 2026 Result On March 19: Check Top 20 Engineering Institutes

GATE 2026 Result: The GATE 2026 exam was conducted in two shifts on February 7 and February 15, 2026. The morning shift ran from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

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GATE 2026 Result On March 19: Check Top 20 Engineering Institutes
The GATE 2026 exam was conducted in two shifts

GATE 2026 Result: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 results are set to be announced on March 19, as per the official website. With thousands of aspirants awaiting their scores, qualifying the exam opens doors to some of India's top engineering institutes, offering advanced academic opportunities and strong career prospects.

Here are some of India's leading engineering institutes that students may consider for their studies. These rankings are based on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025.

 

RankNameScoreState
1Indian Institute of Technology Madras88.72Tamil Nadu
2Indian Institute of Technology Delhi85.74Delhi
3Indian Institute of Technology Bombay83.65Maharashtra
4Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur81.82Uttar Pradesh
5Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur78.69West Bengal
6Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee75.44Uttarakhand
7Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad72.31Telangana
8Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati72.24Assam
9National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli68.14Tamil Nadu
10Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi67.24Uttar Pradesh
11Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani67.02Rajasthan
12Indian Institute of Technology Indore66.65Madhya Pradesh
13National Institute of Technology Rourkela66.62Odisha
14S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology65.83Tamil Nadu
15Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines)65.37Jharkhand
16Vellore Institute of Technology65.25Tamil Nadu
17National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal64.59Karnataka
18Jadavpur University64.54West Bengal
19Indian Institute of Technology Patna64.52Bihar
20Anna University63.51Tamil Nadu

 

GATE 2026 Result: Details Mentioned On The Marksheet

The scorecard will mention the following details:

  • Marks obtained
  • GATE score out of 1000
  • Qualifying marks
  • All India Rank (AIR).

The GATE 2026 exam was conducted in two shifts on February 7 and February 15, 2026. The morning shift ran from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

 

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