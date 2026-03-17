GATE 2026 Result On March 19: Check Top 20 Engineering Institutes

GATE 2026 Result: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 results are set to be announced on March 19, as per the official website. With thousands of aspirants awaiting their scores, qualifying the exam opens doors to some of India's top engineering institutes, offering advanced academic opportunities and strong career prospects.

Here are some of India's leading engineering institutes that students may consider for their studies. These rankings are based on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025.

Rank Name Score State 1 Indian Institute of Technology Madras 88.72 Tamil Nadu 2 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 85.74 Delhi 3 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay 83.65 Maharashtra 4 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur 81.82 Uttar Pradesh 5 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 78.69 West Bengal 6 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee 75.44 Uttarakhand 7 Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad 72.31 Telangana 8 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 72.24 Assam 9 National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli 68.14 Tamil Nadu 10 Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi 67.24 Uttar Pradesh 11 Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani 67.02 Rajasthan 12 Indian Institute of Technology Indore 66.65 Madhya Pradesh 13 National Institute of Technology Rourkela 66.62 Odisha 14 S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology 65.83 Tamil Nadu 15 Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) 65.37 Jharkhand 16 Vellore Institute of Technology 65.25 Tamil Nadu 17 National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal 64.59 Karnataka 18 Jadavpur University 64.54 West Bengal 19 Indian Institute of Technology Patna 64.52 Bihar 20 Anna University 63.51 Tamil Nadu

GATE 2026 Result: Details Mentioned On The Marksheet

The scorecard will mention the following details:

Marks obtained

GATE score out of 1000

Qualifying marks

All India Rank (AIR).

The GATE 2026 exam was conducted in two shifts on February 7 and February 15, 2026. The morning shift ran from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.