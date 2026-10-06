DRDO Apprenticeship 2026: Applications Open For One-Year Training, Apply By October 12

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) released applications for eligible candidates for a one-year Apprenticeship Training Programme. The opportunity is open to the candidates from both B.Tech and Diploma backgrounds across multiple engineering and technical disciplines. The last date to apply is October 12, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline.

The apprenticeship programme includes opportunities for Graduate Apprentices and Technical Apprentices. Candidates who meet the specified educational and passing-year requirements can apply for the programme.

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Graduate Apprenticeship Discipline

The Graduate Apprenticeship category is open for candidates with B.Tech qualification in selected discipline. The discipline includes, Electronic and Communication, Mechanical, Computer Science and Chemical Engineering. According to the official notification, candidates who passed their qualifying examination between 2022 to 2026 are eligible to apply for the Graduate Apprentice positions.

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Candidates selected for the apprentice will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 12,300.

Technician Apprenticeship: Diploma Candidates

The programme also offers opportunities for candidates holding a Diploma qualification. The Technical Apprenticeship category covers several branches such as Civil, Computer Science, Electronics and Communication, Mechanical, Chemical and Electrical.

The monthly stipend for candidates selected under the Technician Apprenticeship category is Rs 10,900.

Candidates shortlisted will be called for an interview or written test, which will be held at PXE, Chandipur. After the interview the selcted candidates will be offered joining letter through e-mail only.