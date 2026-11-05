India Tests Indigenous Quasi-Ballistic Pralay Missile Off Odisha Coast

India on Thursday successfully test-fired quasi-ballistic missile Pralay which is capable of carrying conventional warheads. The missile was test-fired from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha, the defence ministry said.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Pralay is a short-range surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg.

"With this successful test, the induction of the system has become imminent," the ministry said.

The indigenously developed solid propellant quasi-ballistic missile employs state-of-the-art guidance and navigation to ensure high precision. The tactical missile is capable of carrying multiple types of warheads against various targets.

In a post on X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "DRDO successfully conducted the flight test of the indigenously developed Pralay Missile off the coast of Odisha today at 1110 hrs. The test was conducted as part of user evaluation trials and successfully met all the stipulated objectives, as validated by data captured through various range instruments."

This successful trial marks "another significant milestone" in strengthening India's indigenous defence capabilities, he said.

The defence ministry said that all the test objectives were fully met as confirmed by the test data captured by various range instruments deployed by Integrated Test Range, Chandipur.

Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad, along with other DRDO laboratories, has indigenously developed the missile, it said.

Bharat Dynamics Limited, one of the development-cum-production-partners, has produced the system.

The flight-test was conducted in the presence of senior officials from DRDO, representatives from the industry and the defence forces, as part of user evaluation trials, the ministry said in a statement.

The missile, capable of carrying conventional warheads, has a range of 150 to 500 km.

Defence Minister Singh complimented the DRDO, defence forces and industry partners on the successful flight-test.

He said the missile equipped with advanced technologies will further enhance the technological capabilities and operational preparedness of the military against emerging threats.

Defence Secretary and DRDO Chairman Rajesh Kumar Singh congratulated the teams associated with the successful flight-test.

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