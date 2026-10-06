UPSC Engineering Service 2027 Registration Ends Today: Check Exam Date, Vacancies

UPSC ESE 2027 Registration: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is closing the registration process for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2027 today, October 6, 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their application form online until 6pm. Applicants are advised to visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in and complete the registration process before the deadline.

The application process includes the Universal Registration Number (URN), Common Application Form (CAF).

The commission has advised the candidates to read the detailed instructions before filling out the application and keep the required documents ready. Candidates can apply for the exam only in online mode, no other mode of submitting the application will be accepted. Once the form is submitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw it and no corrections in the applications will be permitted after the submission.

The examination will be conducted for the recruitment to services and posts under four engineering categories: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. Approximately 480 vacancies are expected to be filled through the exam, including 19 vacancies for Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD).

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UPSC Engineering Services Examination 2027: Eligibility Criteria

-A candidate for this examination must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on January 1, 2027.

-The candidates must be either citizens of India, Nepal or Bhutan.

Engineering Services Examination 2027: Key Dates

According to the official notification, the UPSC ESE Preliminary examination will be conducted on January 31, 2027. Candidates who qualify this stage will move to the second stage of the selection process, which is the Main examination. The Main exam is set to be conducted on June 18, 2027.