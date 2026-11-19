UPSC 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Personality Test (Interview round) schedule for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026. According to the official announcement, on the basis of the UPSC CSE Mains result declared on November 5, the commission has decided to commence the interview round from December 7, 2026.

The commission has released the Personality Test schedule for 2,526 candidates along with their roll number, date, and session of the interview. Candidates must note that the reporting time for the forenoon session is 9 am. Meanwhile, for the afternoon session, applicants must report at 1 pm. As per the official notice, the UPSC CSE 2026 interview round will be held from December 7 to 12, 2026.

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The UPSC has also announced that the e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of all the eligible candidates will be made available for download on the commission's website, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

However, it is important to note that if any candidate fails to fill up and submit the requisite details online on the commission's website from November 11 to 25, 2026, till 6 pm; no e-Summon letter will be issued to them and they will not be allowed to appear in the PT.

The exam body noted that no request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test will be entertained by the commission.

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The official circular also stated that candidates appearing for the interview round will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses, which will be restricted only to the Second/Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express).