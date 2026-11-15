UPSC IFS 2026: Check Reporting Time, Dress Code And Exam Day Guidelines

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Examination 2026 from November 22 to 29. The examination will be held in two shifts. The morning session will run from 9 am to 12 noon, while the afternoon session will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

UPSC released the IFS Main Admit Card 2026 on November 13. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, upsc.gov.in.

With the examination approaching, candidates should be familiar with the instructions issued by the commission. These cover entry timings, documents required at the examination centre, security checks and items that are not allowed inside the hall.

UPSC IFS 2026: Exam Day Guidelines

1. Check Entry Timings Carefully

Candidates must reach their examination centres well before the start of their respective sessions. As per UPSC guidelines, entry to the examination venue will close 30 minutes before the examination begins.

For the morning session, entry will close at 8:30 am, while candidates appearing in the afternoon session must enter before 2 pm.

No candidate will be allowed inside after the entry gates are closed. Delays caused by traffic jams or transport problems will not be accepted as reasons for late entry. Candidates should check the location of their examination centre in advance and plan their journey accordingly.

2. Carry Admit Card And Valid Photo ID

Candidates must bring a printed copy of their e-admit card to the examination centre. They should download it from the official UPSC website and check that all the details are clearly visible.

A valid photo identity card will also be required for verification. Candidates can carry any of the following documents:

Aadhaar Card

PAN Card

Voter ID Card

Passport

Driving Licence

Candidates should also check their admit card instructions regarding the requirement for additional passport-size photographs.

3. Cooperate During Security Checks

Candidates may have to undergo physical frisking and biometric or face authentication at the examination centre, wherever required.

They should cooperate with the security staff and follow the instructions given at the venue. Wearing bulky clothes, heavy accessories or too many layers may cause inconvenience during security checks.

UPSC IFS 2026: Items Allowed And Prohibited Inside The Exam Hall

Candidates should check the list of permitted and prohibited items before leaving for the examination.

Items candidates can carry:

Black ballpoint pens for writing answers.

A simple wristwatch, if permitted under the examination instructions.

A transparent water bottle, if allowed.

Spectacles and necessary medical aids.

Items not allowed inside the examination hall:

Mobile phones and other communication devices.

Bluetooth devices, earphones and headphones.

Smartwatches and other electronic gadgets.

Calculators, unless specifically permitted.

Books, notes, loose sheets and other study material.

Bags, briefcases and bulky folders.

Candidates should refer to the official instructions for the complete list of permitted and prohibited items.

UPSC IFS 2026: Dress Code

UPSC has not prescribed a specific formal dress code for candidates. However, they should wear comfortable clothes suitable for the weather and avoid accessories that may create difficulties during security checks.

Candidates are advised to avoid heavy jewellery, metallic accessories and bulky belts. They should also avoid carrying unnecessary belongings to the examination centre.

Before leaving for the examination, candidates should keep their admit cards, identity proof and required stationery ready. They must also read the instructions mentioned on their admit cards to ensure they do not miss any important examination-related rule.